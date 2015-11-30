BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 GO Internet SpA :
* Said on Friday that UniCredit SpA has granted to shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl a short term loan to meet the cash requirements the business activities of the group
* A first-degree pledge has been granted to the financing bank, Unicredit SpA, concerning the 3,122,445 ordinary shares, representing 52.11 percent of GO Internet share capital, held by Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl
* The voting rights and the administrative rights related to the shares, for all types of the Company's shareholders' meetings, will still be totally held by shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl
* Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl has a non binding interest in subscribing the capital increase announced on 25 Oct. for its entire amount in order to maintain its control over the company
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: