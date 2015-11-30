Nov 30 Paysafe Group Plc:
* Illegally-obtained data in hands of third parties relates
to limited account details from 3.6m NETELLER accounts and basic
personal details relating to 4.2m Skrill accounts
* Less than 2 pct of those NETELLER and Skrill accounts
were active in six months to 1 November 2015
* Such data does not include passwords, card data or bank
account information
* Company believes that this data emanated from
cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 and is not aware of any similar
breaches since that time
* Paysafe engaged a major accounting firm as part of its
investigation, which has verified these findings
