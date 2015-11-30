BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to suspend trading of Variant SA shares from Nov. 30, due to mandatory call on tender offer
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share