BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Schlumberger AG :
* H1 operating income 536,000 euros ($566,713) versus 14,000 euros year ago
* H1 turnover 91.5 million euros, up by 8.4 million euros or 10.1 pct over the prior year period (83.1 million euros)
* Sees FY 2015 growth compared to the weak prior year
* Sees short FY 2015 positive development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: