BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties prices public offering of 9 mln shares at $16.50/share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Brivais Vilnis :
* 9-month net loss of 165,141 euros ($174,669.64) versus profit of 313,702 euros
* 9-month net turnover of 5.2 million euros ($5.50 million) versus 8.9 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1PW01Rj
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: