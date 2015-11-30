Nov 30 Ditton Pievadu Rpnca :

* Reports 9 month net turnover of 4.9 million euros ($5.18 million) compared to 8.9 million euros a year ago

* 9 month loss for the fiscal period is 3.1 million euros compared to profit of 19,850 euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1XCCdBd

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)