Dec 1Ixonos Plc :

* Said on Monday is conducting negotiations on its financing arrangements (arrangement) with its five financiers not related to its owners (Financial Institutions) and Tremoko Oy Ab

* Financial Institutions are to grant partial waiver of the Company's debts, with the total value estimated at about 4 million euros ($4.2 million)

* To carry out directed share issue towards Financial Institutions for the subscription price of 0.085 euro per share, altogether about 0.65 million euros

* Financial Institutions would pay the subscription price of by setting off claims

* After the arrangement and planned subscription rights issue announced on Nov. 11 , the company would have a total of about 8.0 million - 8.5 million euros in financing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)