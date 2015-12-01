BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Monday that the total value of its contracts with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA since July 14 is 27 million zlotys net ($6.70 million) thus turnover between the companies exceeded 10 percent of the revenue of the company
* The deal of the highest value of 374,786 zlotys net was signed on Sept. 4 for the delivery of roasted salted pistachios
($1 = 4.0313 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16