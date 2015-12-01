Dec 1 Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Monday that Layla Pavone and Gabriele Ronchini were nominated as two co-CEOs in addition to CEO Alessandro Malacart

* Alessandro Malacart to focus on corporate and finance, Layla Pavone on industry innovation, Gabriele Ronchini on portfolio development

* Nominates Marco Gay as vice chairman of the board

