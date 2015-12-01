UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Banca Sistema SpA :
* Said on Monday that the extraordinary contribution to be paid without fail by Dec. 7 to the National Resolution Fund in order to resolve the crisis of Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, is equal to about 1.9 million euros ($2.01 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1MSOtut
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9449 euros) ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.