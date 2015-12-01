BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 Skotan SA :
* Said on Monday that, as a beneficiary of the Operational Programme Innovative Economy (Measure 1.4.), it completed two projects conduced under agreement with Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)
* Said it completed project on new methods of production of nutraceuticals based on methyl esters of omega-3 and omega-6 acids and plans to commercialize the production procedure
* Said it completed project on new generation of dietary supplements based on yeast Yarrowia lipolytica and plans to secure patent rights associated with functional applications of developed formulas and their production technology
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.