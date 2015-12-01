Dec 1 Skotan SA :

* Said on Monday that, as a beneficiary of the Operational Programme Innovative Economy (Measure 1.4.), it completed two projects conduced under agreement with Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)

* Said it completed project on new methods of production of nutraceuticals based on methyl esters of omega-3 and omega-6 acids and plans to commercialize the production procedure

* Said it completed project on new generation of dietary supplements based on yeast Yarrowia lipolytica and plans to secure patent rights associated with functional applications of developed formulas and their production technology

