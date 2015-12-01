BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 ZPC Otmuchow SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed two investment credit agreements with Bank Zachodni WBK SA of total value of 20.8 million zlotys ($5.2 million)
* The proceeds from credit of greatest value of 19.0 million zlotys will be allocated for purchase of production lines for manufacture of breakfast products and the expansion of the logistics centre
* The credits repayment date is Oct. 31, 2020
($1 = 4.0298 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.