* Said on Monday that it signed two investment credit agreements with Bank Zachodni WBK SA of total value of 20.8 million zlotys ($5.2 million)

* The proceeds from credit of greatest value of 19.0 million zlotys will be allocated for purchase of production lines for manufacture of breakfast products and the expansion of the logistics centre

* The credits repayment date is Oct. 31, 2020

