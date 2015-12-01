UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Dec 1 Fint AB :
* Q3 operating loss 4.4 million Swedish crowns ($506,235.91) versus loss 5.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue 277,000 crowns versus 196,000 crowns year ago
* Fortnox AB and FINT AB entered into supplemental agreement to the previous agreement concluded between the two companies in March 2013
Source text: bit.ly/1MSSU8I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6916 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
GENEVA, May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.