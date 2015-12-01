BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 Komputronik SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 2015/2016 revenue of 1.03 billion zlotys ($255.6 million) versus 1.00 billion zlotys a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 operating profit was 7.0 million zlotys versus 13.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 net profit was 4.0 million zlotys versus 8.1 million zlotys a year ago
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.