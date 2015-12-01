BRIEF-Monnari Trade April prelim. revenue up 15.06 pct yoy
* April prelim. revenue at about 19.1 million zlotys ($4.96 million), up 15.06 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Refiles to show that the press release was announced on Monday, Nov. 30.)
Dec 1 NKHP :
* Said on Monday that it prolongs book building under IPO until Dec. 7 till 18.00 Moscow time
* Says IPO price announcement and start of trading on the Moscow Exchange are expected on Dec.8 Source text: bit.ly/21rbKv2
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* April prelim. revenue at about 19.1 million zlotys ($4.96 million), up 15.06 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program