Infineon Q2 oper profit up 30 pct on auto, industrial demand
FRANKFURT, May 4 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
Dec 1 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Reported on Monday 9-month net profit of 285,358 euros ($302,220) versus 427,518 euros a year ago
* 9-month operating revenue 88.4 million euros versus 89.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 6.9 million euros versus 7.6 million euros a year ago
* Says that international sales represent 38 percent of total revenue in 9 months
