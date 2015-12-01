Dec 1 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Monday 9-month net loss of 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) versus profit of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month consolidated operating result of 1.6 million euros versus 3.3 million euros a year ago

* Total assets under management at end of Sept. at 163.5 million euros versus 185.2 million euros at end of Sept. 2014

