BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 2 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Tuesday that the company and 505 Games start collaboration with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate for exclusive Point Break downloadable content for Payday 2 game
* Starbreeze and 505 Games are to integrate characters and storylines from the upcoming action thriller Point Break into PAYDAY 2
* The Point Break Heists and the Bodhi Character Pack for PAYDAY 2 will be released worldwide on Dec. 3
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company