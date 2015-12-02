Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 2 Net Holding AS :
* Said on Tuesday that signs a preliminary leasing agreement wit Polaks Ltd to operate casino in Ukraine
* Preliminary agreement will turn into final agreement when new casino law in Ukraine enters into force
* Company to have 100 percent of operation rights
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.