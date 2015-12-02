Dec 2 Air Market SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed deals with investors for
acquisition of Air Market's series I shares via private
placement in exchange for shares in Zlote Wyprzedaze and setting
off mutual cash claims
* On Nov. 30 several investors acquired in transactions
568,386 series I shares, 6,795,894 series I shares, 2,554,153
series I shares, 937,366 series I shares, 24,002,670 series I
shares, 168,000 series I shares and 96,000 series I shares
respectively as payment for shares of Zlote Wyprzedaze and
set-off of mutual claims
* In exchange for its shares, Air Market acquired shares of
Zlote Wyprzedaze in several transactions, including acquisition
of 437,655 shares for 113,677.20, zlotys, 1,132,649 shares for
1,359,179 zlotys, 1,132,649 shares for 1,359,179 zlotys,
4,000,445 shares for 4.8 mln zlotys, 28,000 shares for 33,600
zlotys and 16,000 shares for 19,200 zlotys
