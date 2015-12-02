(Recasts throughout)
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has revamped its debt
capital markets business, creating a new financing and solutions
group and making several personnel changes in the latest of a
series of organisational overhauls at its investment bank.
Mark Fedorcik, the former leveraged finance head who was
appointed global DCM boss last month, has created a new
financing and solutions group outside the Asia-Pacific region,
according to sources familiar with the plan.
He has also eliminated global risk syndicate. Its former
boss Chris Whitman becomes head of the credit portfolio
strategies group. His regional duties are taken up by Henrik
Johnsson, who is promoted from running high-yield and loan
capital markets to head of EMEA debt syndicate - a new position.
Fedorcik has also formed a DCM global executive committee.
The changes are the latest in a succession of attempts
Deutsche has made since October to create a cleaner investment
bank structure.
As part of the plans, an institutional client-servicing
group called capital markets and treasury solutions was
disbanded, with its functions largely taken over by a
newly-formed debt capital markets team.
CHANGES
Niels Ackerman and Lorenzo Frontini will co-head FSG in
Western Europe. The two were appointed heads of CMTS Western
Europe at the start of the year.
Nizar Al-Basam will run FSG in the CEEMEA region, while Dean
Bellissimo and Marc Fratepietro will jointly head Americas FSG.
In Asia-Pacific, Simon Roue will run DCM, according to an
internal memo sent to staff that was confirmed by a Deutsche
Bank spokesperson.
Nick Jansa and Sean Murphy - who ran leveraged DCM for
Europe and the Americas respectively - are now co-heads of
global leveraged DCM. David Waill will become head of loan
portfolio management. Fabio Madar is head of FX.
Meanwhile, Dominic Smyth is to become chief operating
officer for the wider DCM business.
The future of several bankers, whose roles are not defined
in the new structure, remains unclear.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand, editing by
Julian Baker, Sudip Roy and Gareth Gore)