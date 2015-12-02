Dec 2 Orange Polska :

* Orange's Polish unit said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with trade unions for 2016-2017, under which up to 2,050 employees, who have been employed for at least 10 years, may leave through a voluntary departure scheme.

* Up to 1,030 employees may leave the company through the scheme next year, Orange said in a statement.

* The compensation package will depend on the departing employee's seniority, according to the company's corporate collective labour agreement, Orange Polska said.

* In 2016 the compensation will be increased by 5,000 zlotys ($1,240) for employees with between 10-15 years of service, 10,000 for those with 15-20 years and 26,000 for those with over 20 years.

* Orange Polska and trade unions have also agreed on 2.5 percent pay rises in 2016 and 2017.

* Once calculated, the financial impact of the agreement will be taken into account in this year's fourth-quarter results, the company said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0309 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Greg Mahlich)