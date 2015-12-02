Dec 2 Orange Polska :
* Orange's Polish unit said on Wednesday it signed
an agreement with trade unions for 2016-2017, under which up to
2,050 employees, who have been employed for at least 10 years,
may leave through a voluntary departure scheme.
* Up to 1,030 employees may leave the company through the
scheme next year, Orange said in a statement.
* The compensation package will depend on the departing
employee's seniority, according to the company's corporate
collective labour agreement, Orange Polska said.
* In 2016 the compensation will be increased by 5,000 zlotys
($1,240) for employees with between 10-15 years of service,
10,000 for those with 15-20 years and 26,000 for those with over
20 years.
* Orange Polska and trade unions have also agreed on 2.5
percent pay rises in 2016 and 2017.
* Once calculated, the financial impact of the agreement
will be taken into account in this year's fourth-quarter
results, the company said.
($1 = 4.0309 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Greg Mahlich)