BRIEF-Formfactor Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.1 million
Dec 3 Triboo Media SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that it acquired the Italian business unit of Dutch company Prime Real Time BV
* Value of the transaction is 2.7 million euros ($2.86 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S