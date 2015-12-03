Dec 3Deminor:
* Said on Wednesday it has been mandated to date by 40
shareholders who accumulate 5 pct of Spadel SA share
capital
* The objective of reaching 5 pct of the capital has been
reached
* Deminor represents the minority shareholders
* Regardless of the results of the takeover bid, the
minority shareholders demand an exceptional dividend of 9 euros
($9.53) per share
* Deminor sees the share value of Spadel share in the range
of 113-121 euros
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
