BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with Portuguese telecommunications company NOS for sale of broadcasting rights of the Benfica's Team A home games for the First League and rights to broadcast and distribute Benfica TV channel
* Deal value is of up to 400 million euros ($423 million), payable in annual instalments
* The contract will start from the sports season 2016/2017; it has been signed for an initial duration of 3 years and may be extended to total up to 10 sports seasons
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.81, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S