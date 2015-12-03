BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : http://cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* New order for components to the Wearables Market
* Total value is of $3.5 million
* Delivery of components will take place in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016
* Order is for Bluetooth Smart components
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : http://cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: