Dec 3 Triboo Media SpA :

* Triboo SpA buys 18.31 percent stake of Triboo Media SpA from Digiz Holding Srl

* Triboo SpA now holds 50.81 percent of Triboo Media SpA stake

* Triboo SpA committed to sell 37.49 percent of shares in excess to non-related parties within 12 months

Source text: bit.ly/1HHFP36 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)