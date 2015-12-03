Dec 3 Partners Group Holding

* Morgan Stanley places 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group through accelerated bookbuilding

* Sale to hedge Morgan Stanley's exposure under a derivative transaction with firm's founders

* The derivative transaction concerns shareholdings of 4.1 percent for each of the three founders of partners group

* Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner on share sale of Partners Group Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)