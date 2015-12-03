BRIEF-Argo Group International Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
Dec 3 Partners Group Holding
* Morgan Stanley places 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group through accelerated bookbuilding
* Sale to hedge Morgan Stanley's exposure under a derivative transaction with firm's founders
* The derivative transaction concerns shareholdings of 4.1 percent for each of the three founders of partners group
* Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner on share sale of Partners Group Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.