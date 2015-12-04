BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
Dec 4 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 operating loss of 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago
* A H1 net loss of 1.6 million euros vs loss of 2.7 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N6XnCp
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to host first quarter 2017 earnings conference call to review financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: