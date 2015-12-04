Dec 4Infosystems SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014/2015 revenue of 7.8 million zlotys ($1.97 million) versus 8.7 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014/2015 net profit was 179,884 zlotys versus 755,699 zlotys a year ago

* For FY 2014/2015 company did not consolidate its results

($1 = 3.9576 zlotys)