Dec 4 CSY SA :

* Said on Thursday that RSY SA has acquired a total of 1,477,100 shares of the company from Zastal SA representing 13.68 pct of its share capital

* Prior the transaction RSY did not hold any shares of the company

* As a result of the transaction Zastal has decreased its stake in the company to 68.81 pct from 82.48 pct previously held

* Zastal is indirectly managing RSY SA

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:,,

(Gdynia Newsroom)