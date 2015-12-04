BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 CSY SA :
* Said on Thursday that RSY SA has acquired a total of 1,477,100 shares of the company from Zastal SA representing 13.68 pct of its share capital
* Prior the transaction RSY did not hold any shares of the company
* As a result of the transaction Zastal has decreased its stake in the company to 68.81 pct from 82.48 pct previously held
* Zastal is indirectly managing RSY SA
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage:,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results