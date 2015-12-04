BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
Dec 4Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :
* Announced on Thursday that it has terminated 5.0 million zlotys ($1.26 million) factoring contract signed with Bank Millenium SA as it has not used the product
* Additionally the company has signed a new contract with the bank for reverse factoring
* The limit has been set up for 9.9 million zlotys and contract lasts until Oct. 15, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9613 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to host first quarter 2017 earnings conference call to review financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: