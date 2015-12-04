Dec 4Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* Announced on Thursday that it has terminated 5.0 million zlotys ($1.26 million) factoring contract signed with Bank Millenium SA as it has not used the product

* Additionally the company has signed a new contract with the bank for reverse factoring

* The limit has been set up for 9.9 million zlotys and contract lasts until Oct. 15, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9613 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)