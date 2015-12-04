BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4RSY SA :
* Said on Thursday that Zastal SA has lowered its stake in the company to 5.53 pct of company share capital from 88.81 pct
* CSY SA has acquired company's shares from Zastal and currently holds 83.28 pct stake in the company
* CSY is indirectly managed by Zastal
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results