BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
Dec 4Vedia SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd. received a new contract from a foreign partner from Spain for delivery of e-book readers K6FL model with eINK screens and highlighting option
* Contract value is $240,960
* Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to host first quarter 2017 earnings conference call to review financial results and provide corporate update