Dec 4 Mauna Kea Technologies :

* Reported on Thursday the results of the world first study using needle based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (nCLE) during Interventional Radiology procedures

* This technique is said to be of great help to ensure better control of the completeness of ablation thus potentially reducing recurrence rates while preserving functional tissue

Source text: bit.ly/1II3GL3 Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)