BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* It resolved to suspend trading of shares of Platynowe Inwestycje SA between Dec. 4 and Jan. 4, 2016 due to request of Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results