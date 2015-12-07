BRIEF-ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
Dec 7 Primi sui Motori SpA :
* Said on Friday that bond B "PSM 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili" has been fully subscribed for the total amount of 5 million euros ($5.43 million), corresponding to 5,000 bonds B
* Part of the bond, for the nominal value of 3.2 million euros, has been subscribed via bond exchange
* The remaining nominal amount of 1.8 million euros has been subscribed via cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
* SFR hopes to return to post payment mobile subscriber growth in 2017 - CEO Further company coverage: