* Said on Friday that bond B "PSM 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili" has been fully subscribed for the total amount of 5 million euros ($5.43 million), corresponding to 5,000 bonds B

* Part of the bond, for the nominal value of 3.2 million euros, has been subscribed via bond exchange

* The remaining nominal amount of 1.8 million euros has been subscribed via cash

