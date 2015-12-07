BRIEF-NPC Resources says April FFB production 9,019.27 MT
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Pandox AB :
* Said on Saturday had entered into agreement to acquire 18 hotel properties in Germany with a total of 3,415 rooms
* Acquisition price, for which bank financing is secured, amounts to 400 million euros ($434.6 million), corresponding to about 3.70 billion Swedish crowns, on a debt free basis including minority interest
* Acquired hotel portfolio is expected to contribute the equivalent of about 150 million crowns in cash earnings 2016
* Had signed new 25-year revenue based lease agreements with Fattal Hotels for all of the hotels with good rental guarantee levels
* Sellers are the Leopard Group and Fattal Hotels
* Acquisition is made together with Eiendomsspar AS as minority shareholder with 5.1 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1NQoN5j
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
