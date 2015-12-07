Dec 7 Pandox AB :

* Said on Saturday had entered into agreement to acquire 18 hotel properties in Germany with a total of 3,415 rooms

* Acquisition price, for which bank financing is secured, amounts to 400 million euros ($434.6 million), corresponding to about 3.70 billion Swedish crowns, on a debt free basis including minority interest

* Acquired hotel portfolio is expected to contribute the equivalent of about 150 million crowns in cash earnings 2016

* Had signed new 25-year revenue based lease agreements with Fattal Hotels for all of the hotels with good rental guarantee levels

* Sellers are the Leopard Group and Fattal Hotels

* Acquisition is made together with Eiendomsspar AS as minority shareholder with 5.1 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1NQoN5j

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)