BRIEF-ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
Dec 7 MailUp SpA :
* Said on Saturday that it signed an agreement with Zoidberg Srl and Gianluca Prontito to acquire 100 percent in Agile Telecom SpA for the total price of 6.0 million euros ($6.52 million)
* 1,993,488 euros of the transaction price to be paid at closing date, 1,206,512 euros to be paid by taking over a Zoidberg debt towards Agile Telecom, 800,000 euros to be paid after that Agile Telecom discloses it FY 2015 income statement, 2.0 million euros to be paid via capital increase
* Transaction is subject to the shareholders' approval of the capital increase for up to 2 million euros, premium included, by issuing up to 666,667 ordinary shares for the price of 3 euros per share
* Capital increase to be reserved to Agile Telecom shareholders in exchange for 33 percent of Agile Telecom shares
* Agile Telecom SpA is a company specialized in short message service (SMS) solutions for Italian and foreign companies
Source text: bit.ly/1HPFP0Z
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
