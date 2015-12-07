Dec 7 Onxeo SA and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals :

* Reported on Sunday complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone)

* Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)

* At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated

