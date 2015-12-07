UPDATE 2-Key AstraZeneca drug shown to reduce risk of death from lung cancer
Dec 7 Onxeo SA and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals :
* Reported on Sunday complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone)
* Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)
* At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated
* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021