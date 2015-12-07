Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 7 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports H1 2015/16 revenue 25.4 million euros ($27.5 million) versus 25.5 million euros previous year
* H1 2015/16 current operating profit is 1.1 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 2015/16 net consolidated result is 0.4 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Order backlog at Oct. 31 stood at 5.5 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago
* Second half should confirm the business trends observed in Q2
