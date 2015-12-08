PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 8 Sygnity SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a deal to deliver central banking system software to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
* Under the deal the company submitted also an option offer for warranty and maintenance services
* The total remuneration of Sygnity under the deal and option offer will amount to the maximum of 54.0 million zlotys ($13.6 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.