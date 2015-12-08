Dec 8 Sygnity SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a deal to deliver central banking system software to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

* Under the deal the company submitted also an option offer for warranty and maintenance services

* The total remuneration of Sygnity under the deal and option offer will amount to the maximum of 54.0 million zlotys ($13.6 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)