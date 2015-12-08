PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 8 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via closed subscription with pre-emptive rights of up to 4,641,304 series E shares at issue price of 2.30 zlotys each
* Series E shares will be offered to existing shareholders of the company at the ratio of 0.71 series E share for every share held
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.