Dec 8 Stopklatka SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via closed subscription with pre-emptive rights of up to 4,641,304 series E shares at issue price of 2.30 zlotys each

* Series E shares will be offered to existing shareholders of the company at the ratio of 0.71 series E share for every share held

