BRIEF-Extendicare announces Q1 results
* Extendicare announces 2017 Q1 results reflecting a 19% increase in NOI
Dec 9 Dignitana AB :
* Sais on Tuesday received U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance for The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System
* Says is currently finalizing agreements with major cancer centers and community oncology groups across the country so that they will be able to offer DigniCap to patients as soon as possible
* Mirna Therapeutics - Net loss was about $5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to net loss of $6.6 million for comparable period in 2016