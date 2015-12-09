Dec 9 Dignitana AB :

* Sais on Tuesday received U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance for The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System

* Says is currently finalizing agreements with major cancer centers and community oncology groups across the country so that they will be able to offer DigniCap to patients as soon as possible

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)