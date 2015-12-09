BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac, Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama Tuketim Urunleri to end non-household goods operations by the end of 2015
* To establish a wholly owned unit Eczacibasi Profesyonel Urun ve Hizmetler Sanayi ve Ticaret with a total capital of 4 million lira ($1.38 million) and transfer all non-household goods operations to this unit Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.9064 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman