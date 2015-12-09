Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Guatemala's Largest Banks Following Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial S.A., --BI Bank, S.A., --Contecnica S.A., --Financiera Industrial, S.A., --Industrial Senior Trust, --Industrial Subordinated Trust, --Westrust Bank (International) Limited --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala S.A., --Mercom Bank Limited, --Agromercantil Se