** Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson rises 6 pct in early trade after stronger than expected Nov sales, Q2 profit

** Nov sales up 8 pct vs increase of 4 pct in Reuters poll

** Sales up 11 percent in local currencies vs 6 pct in Reuters poll

** Q2 operating profit 145 mln SEK vs 135 mln in Reuters poll

** Shares up 3 pct YTD until Tuesday's close

