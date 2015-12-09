BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
** Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson rises 6 pct in early trade after stronger than expected Nov sales, Q2 profit
** Nov sales up 8 pct vs increase of 4 pct in Reuters poll
** Sales up 11 percent in local currencies vs 6 pct in Reuters poll
** Q2 operating profit 145 mln SEK vs 135 mln in Reuters poll
** Shares up 3 pct YTD until Tuesday's close
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman