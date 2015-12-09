BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Tuesday it issued and allotted 355,534 series A shares at issue price of 1.5 zloty per share to 24 entities
* Reduction rate at 30.1 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9760 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.