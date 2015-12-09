UPDATE 2-News Corp quarterly revenue beats on higher ad revenue
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
Dec 9 NTT System SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit in consortium signed contract with Polish Treasury - Inspektorat Uzbrojenia for delivery of IT equipment to Polish Army
* Contract is worth 72.1 million zlotys ($18.1 million) gross
* Consortium consist of its unit NTT Technology Sp. z o.o and Koncept Sp. z o.o., EGIDA IT Solutions Sp. z o.o., Intaris Sp. z o.o.
($1 = 3.9762 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing