* Said on Tuesday its unit in consortium signed contract with Polish Treasury - Inspektorat Uzbrojenia for delivery of IT equipment to Polish Army

* Contract is worth 72.1 million zlotys ($18.1 million) gross

* Consortium consist of its unit NTT Technology Sp. z o.o and Koncept Sp. z o.o., EGIDA IT Solutions Sp. z o.o., Intaris Sp. z o.o.

($1 = 3.9762 zlotys)