BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* As announced on Nov. 4, it has decided to delist from SIX Swiss Exchange
* Last trading day will be May 12, 2016, delisting to be effective as of May 13, 2016
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman